538 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

