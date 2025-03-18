CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Louis Silver Sells 4,520 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,747. The firm has a market cap of $716.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.94.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,165,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 91,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CEVA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 169,677 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

