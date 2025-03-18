Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $149.39 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,805 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $149,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

