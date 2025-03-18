Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,689,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,051,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Entain Stock Up 4.6 %

Entain stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 3,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Entain has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

