iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.6 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $89.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $98.34.

Get iA Financial alerts:

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.