Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,062,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

