Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Shares of ZTF stock traded up GBX 4.62 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 266.62 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 275,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,663. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 255 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.20 ($7.73).

In other news, insider Ronan Cox bought 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,900.90). Insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

