Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 476.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
