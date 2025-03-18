Birnam Oak Advisors LP Buys Shares of 33,000 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IBIT opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.