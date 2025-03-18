Birnam Oak Advisors LP Buys Shares of 33,000 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IBIT opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.