Independent Family Office LLC Has $786,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.