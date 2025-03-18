Casper (CSPR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.04 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $152.89 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,038.92 or 1.00818324 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,380,892,435 coins and its circulating supply is 12,924,316,695 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,380,012,321 with 12,923,466,612 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01203783 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,996,399.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.