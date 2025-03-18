SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

S traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 375,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,919. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,659. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

