Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
EXCOF stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
About Exco Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.