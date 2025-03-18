Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

EXCOF stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

