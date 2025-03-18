Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Aion has a market cap of $778,318.51 and $777.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00005624 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000024 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 134% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

