Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

