1ST Source Bank Has $591,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

