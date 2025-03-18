Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

