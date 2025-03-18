Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.16.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
