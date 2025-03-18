Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,739,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 2,064,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,478.6 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.