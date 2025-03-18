Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,739,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 2,064,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,478.6 days.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.