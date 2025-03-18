EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

