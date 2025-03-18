Solayer SOL (SSOL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $325,788.85

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for $131.46 or 0.00160346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $87.96 million and $325,788.85 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 650,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 651,317.23424092. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 132.18523058 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $968,350.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

