Drift Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $179.24 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a market cap of $179.24 million and approximately $80.58 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,584,030 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 288,584,030.160129 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.6240551 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $101,997,639.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

