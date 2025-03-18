UBS Group Cuts Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target to $41.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Buckle has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,054,761.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,082.38. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,929 shares of company stock worth $3,395,733. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Buckle by 60.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

