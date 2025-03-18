Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 48,508 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $106,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

