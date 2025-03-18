Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.99 and a 200 day moving average of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

