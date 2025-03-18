Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 56,571 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of Delta Air Lines worth $104,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

