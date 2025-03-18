The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Posts Earnings Results

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Activity at The Pebble Group

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total value of £32,551.20 ($42,279.78). 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

