ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on March 25th

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3835 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ USOI opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $79.26.
About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
