Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 139,700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.35% of Walt Disney worth $701,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

