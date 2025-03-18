PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

