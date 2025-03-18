Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 19.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Elis Stock Performance
ELSSF stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Elis has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.28.
Elis Company Profile
