Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 19.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ELSSF stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Elis has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

