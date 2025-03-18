Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 819.3 days.

Forvia Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Forvia has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

