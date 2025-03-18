Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,244 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

