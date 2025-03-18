L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 159,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,071,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,098 shares of company stock worth $1,760,588. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

