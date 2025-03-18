Signaturefd LLC Buys 842 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $350.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

