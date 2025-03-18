SouthState Corp Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 976.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.37, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

