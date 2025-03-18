Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 15,620 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $81,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

