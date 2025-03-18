Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
