Boston Partners Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 2.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $968,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

