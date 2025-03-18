Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EXE opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.