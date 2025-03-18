Clarity Wealth Development LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

