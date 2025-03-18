137,408 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NEE stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

