MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.0305 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $153.94 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.67 or 1.00326852 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,345.85 or 0.99874669 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

