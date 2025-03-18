Promising Growth Stocks To Consider – March 17th

BlackRock, Blackstone, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to expand at an above-average rate compared to other firms in the market, often by reinvesting their profits back into the business rather than paying significant dividends. These stocks tend to exhibit higher volatility, offering the potential for substantial capital appreciation as businesses continue to grow rapidly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $21.67 on Monday, hitting $950.37. The company had a trading volume of 379,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,219. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $983.61 and a 200 day moving average of $986.99. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.33. 2,234,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.21. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79.

