Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

