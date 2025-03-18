Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.80. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

