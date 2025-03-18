Horizon Investments LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.03.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $843.03 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $988.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.78. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

