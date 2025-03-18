Leelyn Smith LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $193.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

