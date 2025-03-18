Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $20,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

