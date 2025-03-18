Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $20,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.