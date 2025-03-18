BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

